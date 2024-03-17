Fixture: Leeds United vs Millwall

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Millwall at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Ipswich Town crushed Sheffield Wednesday 6-0 on Saturday to push past Leeds and into second spot in the Championship table.

Leeds need to beat Millwall today to reclaim second place, while a draw would leave them a point behind Ipswich.

Farke’s side eased to a 3-0 win away at Millwall in the earlier encounter between the two teams this season, in September, and start as red hot favourites to take all three points.

Illan Meslier lines up in goal for Leeds today, while Farke picks a back four of Archie Gray, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo.

Leeds deploy Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara in the engine room, while leading the attacking threat in the final third are Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and hitman Patrick Bamford.

If Farke wants to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes he has options to call for and they include Daniel James and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Team vs Millwall

Meslier, Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville, Bamford

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Byram, Roberts, James, Joseph, Piroe, Anthony