Real Betis are waiting to confirm European qualification before any decision definitive decision can be taken on the future of Leeds United loanee Marc Roca.

Roca joined the Spanish club on loan last summer from Leeds following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

The midfielder has been more or less a regular presence in the Betis team this season and wants to continue at the club beyond the end of the loan stint.

The Spanish club do have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €12m at the end of the campaign.

According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis have not taken a decision to trigger that option for now.

The Spanish club want the season to end and need to be sure about playing in Europe next term.

If they do not qualify for Europe, the budget for the summer transfer window could be drastically reduced.

They want to keep Roca but for now, they want to wait and watch and see how the season unfolds.