Leigh Bromby is confident that the international break will not have an effect on Leeds United’s momentum in the final part of the season.

Leeds have gone into the international break at the summit of the Championship standings following their win over Millwall at home on Sunday.

While Leicester City are still level on points with them having played a game fewer, Leeds have real momentum and are firm favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

There are fears for some that the break has come at the wrong time for Leeds as it could disrupt their rhythm and momentum as they approach the last eight games of the campaign.

However, Bromby is certain that the Leeds players will come out flying at the other end of the break.

The former White is not worried about Leeds’ momentum being affected as the team went into the break on a high of positivity.

Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The psychological lift now of going into this break, losing a few players and they will come back flying out of this break.

“Has it come at a bad time because of the results they are having at the minute? I don’t think it will disrupt that.

“I think they will go away top of the league, really positive and they have put themselves in an outstanding position.”

Leeds will hope none of their key players pick up any injuries while being away on international duty.