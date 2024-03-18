Uruguay have been in contact with Liverpool to enquire about the situation around Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s injury.

Nunez was part of the Liverpool team that lost 4-3 to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and crashed out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage.

The Uruguayan forward played the full 120 minutes but was seen limping towards the end.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game that he suffered a hamstring injury and is now in doubt to be with the Uruguay squad during the international break.

The striker was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad last week but there is now a cloud over whether he will be involved.

The Uruguayan FA are in touch with Liverpool to understand the nature and extent of his injury, according to Uruguayan journalist Bambino Etchegoyen.

They have delayed confirming the players finally joining the national team training camp.

It is now unclear whether Nunez will be travelling to join Bielsa’s squad as the two sides continue to assess his injury

Uruguay are scheduled to play the Basque Country and the Ivory Coast in international friendlies in the next week or so.