Former Ajax striker Sebastien Haller has lavished praise on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and insisted that people need to understand what is happening behind the scenes rather than constantly demand instant results.

Ten Hag’s future at Manchester United is under a cloud with suggestions that new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could bring in a new manager in the summer.

Manchester United have been below par in the league this season but they received a boost when they beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Haller worked under Ten Hag at Utrecht and Ajax and insisted that it is due to him he has been able to succeed.

He stressed that the Dutchman gives his everything to bring the best out of his team and Manchester United fans need to realise what is happening behind the scenes.

The ex-Ajax forward insisted that Ten Hag never stops obsessing about his work and he is certain that his former manager will eventually succeed.

“Ten Hag really invests his time and energy into getting the best out of his team”, Haller told The Athletic.

“This is England and Manchester United, people don’t even want to know what is going on behind the scenes — they just want results.

“When I was in Utrecht, he was my neighbour.

“This guy never stops working.

“This is the only thing he does and he wants to do it well.

“You need to adapt to your environment and I’m sure he will do some good things — he already has.

“I wish him all the best. Thanks to him, I could succeed.”

Haller scored 47 goals in 66 appearances for Ajax after Ten Hag signed him from West Ham in January 2021.