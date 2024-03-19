Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite believes that following some hard training sessions in Portugal, the Toffees are now ready for their game after the international break.

The Toffees, under the supervision of manager Sean Dyche, flew out to Portugal last week to take part in a warm weather training camp.

The tour aimed to prepare the players for the final phase of the season following this ongoing international break as they try to steer clear of relegation.

Branthwaite, who will now join the England team under Gareth Southgate after being called up for the first time, insists that the training sessions they had in Portugal were highly beneficial to the team.

The camp was also important in team building, the 21-year-old believes, and now they are ready for the next game after the international break.

“It’s been good, I think it was what we needed”, Branthwaite told his club’s official channel.

“There’s been a bit of team building, as well, after a few tough sessions.

“I missed pre-season, so it is nice to get away from Finch Farm and come to a different environment with the players and have a bit of downtime to get together and get to know each other a bit more – it’s been really good.

“There’s been some hard training sessions to get us ready for after the international break. I think we are all ready for that next game now.”

The Merseyside club are set to take on Bournemouth in their first game following the international break on 30th March.