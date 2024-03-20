Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on Roma attacker Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window.

Villa are currently sitting fourth in the Premier League standings and are aiming to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Midlands club are already looking forward to next summer and are putting some ambitious plans in place.

They are hopeful that if they are in the Champions League they will be able to attract bigger names to Villa Park.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via SiamoLaRoma), Aston Villa are keen on signing Roma forward Dybala in the summer.

The 30-year-old attacker will have a year left on his contract with Roma at the end of the season.

Aston Villa see him as a major name who could add star power and experience to their squad next season.

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen are also aiming to make a move for Dybala in the summer transfer window.