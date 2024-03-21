Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United target Matias Soule has revealed his desire to play in the Premier League and admitted that it would be a dream to be in England.

The 20-year-old winger is currently on loan at Frosinone from Juventus and has been attracting the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

The Serie A giants are reportedly prepared to sell Soule in the summer amidst interest from clubs in England.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are amongst the teams who have their eyes on the Argentinian winger ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Soule admitted that staying at Juventus is still in his sights but conceded that if he leaves, he would be keen to move to England.

He revealed that getting a chance to play in the Premier League would be a dream come true moment for him.

The winger told DSports Radio: “If they give me a choice of a league, I would go to England.

“Everyone knows it is one of the best leagues.

“It would be a dream to play there.

“I would also like to be able to stay at Juventus.”

Juventus are hoping to bag somewhere around €35m from the sale of Soule in the summer.