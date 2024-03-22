Tottenham Hotspur would risk needing to pay more for Timo Werner if they delay signing him until after 14th June, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs swooped to snap up Werner from RB Leipzig in the winter transfer window, signing him on loan with an option to buy.

He has made a positive initial impression on Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and the north London club can sign him for a set price of €17m.

However, the €17m price only applies if Spurs trigger the purchase clause by 14th June, before the European Championship.

Spurs could still sign Werner after that date, but the €17m price would not apply and they would risk having to pay more for him.

Other clubs could then also enter the mix to land the German attacker.

Werner has told allies that he would be happy to stay at Tottenham beyond the end of his loan as he has settled back in London.

The attacker had an unsuccessful stint at Chelsea before heading back to Germany with Leipzig.

Even if Spurs do not keep Werner, he is tipped to move on from Leipzig this summer after falling out of favour.