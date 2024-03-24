Hearts are set to ask for a minimum of £2m for the services of full-back Alex Cochrane, who has interest from Premier League relegation battlers Burnley and Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, according to the Edinburgh News.

The 23-year-old has been an important member of Steven Naismith’s team this season, playing a pivotal role in keeping them in the hunt for a Europa League qualification place.

He has been on the pitch 23 times in 30 Scottish Premiership games overall and has helped set up three goals for his team-mates.

Cochrane’s potential has not gone unnoticed and clubs from down south are showing keen interest in signing him.

Both Burnley and Blackburn Rovers are claimed to be ready to test the Scottish club’s resolve.

And it is clear how much Burnley and Blackburn will have to offer as Hearts will not consider any deal below a minimum of £2m.

Hearts are also in the market looking for a new left-back who could replace Cochrane for next season.

It now remains to be seen which of the two interested clubs are open to meeting Hearts’ demands to sign Cochrane.