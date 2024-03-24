Deniz Undav has stressed he would like to complete a permanent move from Brighton to Stuttgart, but explained it is a slow process regarding discussions.

The striker was loaned by Brighton to Stuttgart last summer and the deal contains a purchase clause that the Germans can trigger.

Undav has impressed hugely in the Bundesliga, helping himself to 14 goals in just 22 league outings for Stuttgart.

The striker has forced his way into the Germany squad on the back of his performances and Stuttgart are looking at how to keep him, with the purchase option a substantial €18m.

Undav is clear that he wants to stay at Stuttgart, but admitted that the talks are progressing slowly.

“I would be happy the faster that works”, Undav told Sky Deutschland.

“But it is a slow process because there are still other parties that need to be spoken with.”

Brighton signed the German from sister club Union SG, but he has struggled to make his mark on the south coast and could soon be leaving the Seagulls on a permanent basis.

Undav will also be hoping to put the cherry on top of a productive season with a spot in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.