Hearts star Cammy Devlin insists that European nights inside Tynecastle are something special and the side are determined to experience them again next term.

By virtue of finishing fourth in the league last season, Hearts were able to take part in the Europa Conference League qualifiers this term.

They made it to the playoffs where they were humbled 6-1 on aggregate by Greek side PAOK Salonika.

On their way, they faced Norwegian side Rosenborg, against whom inside their home ground Steven Naismith’s side staged a comeback to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-3 aggregate win.

Describing the special experience, Devlin was quoted as saying by the BBC: “My favourite Tynecastle memory is definitely the win against Rosenborg.

“Obviously a massive game where we lost the first leg and then coming back to Tynecastle, we always back ourselves, especially on a European night.”

Going forward, the 25-year-old wants more such memorable European experiences being created at their home ground.

“They’re super special and it’s something we want to get more of.”

Hearts are in the mix for Europe next season as well, being currently placed third in the Scottish Premiership with 55 points, occupying a Europa League spot.

They next welcome Kilmarnock to Tynecastle next weekend.