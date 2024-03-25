Leeds United boss Daniel Farke saw Ethan Ampadu as someone who would be a calming presence inside an otherwise inexperienced dressing room, when he decided to bring him to Elland Road, according to the Athletic.

Farke arrived at the Yorkshire club at the start of July, with the German given the vote to take them back up, and secured the signing of Ampadu only two weeks later.

The former Norwich City manager’s decision was prompted by his prior knowledge of the player.

Farke had tried to sign Ampadu when he was the manager of Norwich, but had failed to do so.

After getting the opportunity at Leeds, he wasted no time in signing the player as he saw him as a calming presence inside an otherwise inexperienced dressing room.

Farke felt amid what was sure to be an intense season, Ampadu would work as a calm head amid the promotion chase firestorm.

Ampadu has repaid the manager’s faith, featuring in all of Leeds United’s 38 league games and giving the team defensive solidarity.

He has also performed multiple roles on the pitch for Farke, sometimes as a defensive midfielder and sometimes as a central defender.

The Wales international has even been handed the captain’s armband by the German manager.