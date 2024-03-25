Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has returned to Manhester after being allowed to miss Portugal’s friendly against Slovenia.

The Portuguese played for his country in the 5-2 win over Sweden last Thursday, going on to set up and score a goal.

However, for the final match of the international break, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez decided to give his star player a break.

That has allowed the 29-year-old to return to his club where he will get a bit of a breather ahead of a tough run of fixtures up ahead.

He has now arrived back in Manchester, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Fernandes has been one of the most consistent members of Erik ten Hag’s team this season and is yet to miss a match with injury.

He missed one game in December against Liverpool after accumulating five yellow cards.

Manchester United will rely heavily on their captain if they are to get into the top four by the end of the season.

They are currently nine points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.