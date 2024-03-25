Rangers out on loan star Sam Lammers has admitted he cannot answer whether he will be with FC Utrecht next season, but is clear that he is enjoying life at the Eredivisie club.

The Gers swooped to snap Lammers up from Italian side Atalanta last summer, following a poor stint in Italy with a forgettable loan at Sampdoria to conclude the 2022/23 campaign.

Lammers disappointed during the first half of the season at Rangers and was shipped out on loan, joining Utrecht in his native Netherlands.

It is unclear whether Lammers has a future at Rangers under Philippe Clement; and the forward admits that is a question he cannot answer.

The attacker though is clear that he finds life at Utrecht to be agreeable.

“If you had asked [about my future], I wouldn’t have been able to answer it”, Lammers said on Cafe Galgenwaard.

“But it seems clear to me that I enjoy it here and I am in the right place, yes.”

Lammers has clocked ten appearances in the Dutch top flight for Utrecht since joining on loan and has found the back of the net three times.

He scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen before the international break.