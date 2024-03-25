Galatasaray face disappointment this summer in their interest in Ridvan Yilmaz as Rangers will not sell him, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Since moving to Scotland in the summer of 2022, the 22-year-old has mostly played second fiddle to Croatian left-back Borna Barisic.

However, the 31-year-old is expected to end his association with the Gers in the summer when his current contract expires and Yilmaz has been getting more opportunities from Philippe Clement.

Turkish sides showed interest in taking him home in the winter transfer window, but no move materialised.

Galatasaray remain admirers of Yilmaz, but according to Turkish daily Sabah, Rangers have decided that they will not let the full-back go this summer.

Yilmaz has recently replaced Barisic as Clement’s first-choice left-back and has managed the full 90 minutes in nine of Rangers’ last 13 league matches.

However, giving his Rangers manager a scare ahead of a crucial final leg of the Scottish domestic season, Yilmaz had to leave the pitch after just 27 minutes in Turkey’s 1-0 loss to Hungary last week.

Fresh news is still awaited regarding Yilmaz’s injury situation as Rangers prepare for their final match of the month against Hibernian on Saturday.

Rangers’ stance on Yilmaz is one Galatasaray and other Turkish sides are likely to monitor over the coming months.