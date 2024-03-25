Trabzonspor have now made ‘significant progress’ in their bid to agree a deal with Rangers defender Borna Barisic, with the two parties ‘close’ to signatures being put on contracts.

Barisic is out of contract at Rangers in the summer and is widely expected to move on from the club in search of a fresh challenge.

His agent has been looking at the options open to the Croatian left-back and Turkish side Trabzonspor are firmly leading the race.

They are keen to get Barisic wrapped up as soon as possible and talks have been taking place with his agent.

And, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), significant progress has been made in the negotiations.

As a result, Trabzonspor are now close to getting Barisic’s signature on a contract.

The Turkish side want to make five to six additions during the summer transfer window and are confident one of them will be Barisic.

Trabzonspor have now also started to make moves for midfielders and forwards.

Barisic will be looking to end his time at Rangers on a high by lifting the Scottish Premiership title, as well as the Scottish Cup.