Eintracht Frankfurt have identified their asking price for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur tracked attacker Omar Marmoush ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Egyptian forward has been in good form for Eintracht Frankfurt and has scored 15 times in all competitions this season.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs and he has been heavily linked with a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the end of the season.

He has several suitors in the Premier League Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping tabs on him, while Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with him.

Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of the interest Marmoush has been generating and according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), they have a price in mind.

It has been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt want an offer in the region of €50m to €60m before agreeing to sell Marmoush.

With clubs in the Premier League interested in him, Eintracht Frankfurt believe they can turn a massive profit from his departure.

Eintracht Frankfurt sold Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain for €95m last summer and are looking for one more big sale this year.