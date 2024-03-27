Genoa are set to revise their asking price for West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gudmundsson is widely expected to leave in the summer after Genoa thwarted Fiorentina’s efforts to sign him in the winter window.

The Iceland attacker is wanted at almost all the top Serie A clubs and he has suitors in the Premier League as well.

West Ham and Tottenham have a serious interest in Gudmundsson and his English suitors are set to receive a boost in their pursuit of the Iceland international.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Genoa are likely to demand more money than initially anticipated for Gudmundsson.

There were claims that Genoa were looking for somewhere around €30m from his sale in the summer.

However, with more clubs getting into the fray, Genoa are likely to demand far more money than the €30m figure.

And that could put his Serie A suitors at a disadvantage as all the Italian clubs have a tight budget to manage.

Premier League clubs with more financial muscle are likely to put in the money needed to sign Gudmundsson in the summer.