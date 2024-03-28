Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Real Madrid loan star Joselu as part of their plans for next summer.

The Premier League giants are keen to bring in a striker to provide more help to Rasmus Hojlund next season.

They have other priorities in the market – defence and midfield – and are likely to bring in a low-cost option when it comes to a striker.

John Murtough met several club officials in Spain a few weeks ago and also held talks with agents and sporting directors.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Joselu is a player the club discussed during their meetings in Spain.

The forward is currently on loan at Real Madrid and has scored 13 times in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

He will have a year left on his contract with Espanyol in the summer and the club are likely to want to sell the 34-year-old.

Manchester United enquired about his price and what it would take to sign him in the next transfer window.

The veteran forward matches the characteristics the club are looking for and will be available for a small fee.

Joselu has made it clear that his priority would be to return to Real Madrid ahead of next season.