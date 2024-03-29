Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has rubbished rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United in a potential coaching role at Old Trafford.

O’Neil impressed at Bournemouth before he was replaced and has again done a fine job at Wolves.

Wolves were tipped for relegation at the start of the season but O’Neil has managed to get them into the top half of the Premier League table with ten games left in the campaign.

There was speculation earlier this week that Manchester United are considering taking O’Neil to Old Trafford in a coaching role under their new set-up.

The Wolves boss admitted that Manchester United are one of those special clubs of English football but insisted that there is no truth to the rumours.

O’Neil stressed that he is focused on Wolves and he is very much enjoying being the manager at Molineux.

The Wolves manager said in a press conference: “There’s no truth to it and I don’t know where it came from.

“Growing up, Liverpool and Man United felt as special clubs so it’s an honour to be linked, but all of my focus is here. I love it here.”

Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United is still under consideration with suggestions that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could look to replace him at the end of the season.