Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome strugglers Luton Town to north London in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at Fulham before the international break and will be desperate to get back to winning ways today.

They will start as firm favourites to do so, with visitors Luton inside the Premier League relegation zone and having not won since January.

The two teams last met in October at Luton, with Tottenham running out 1-0 winners thanks to a Micky van de Ven goal.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Tottenham today, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Destiny Udogie as a four.

Midfield sees Tottenham field Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Timo Werner.

If Postecoglou wants to influence the game from the bench then he can call upon his substitutes, that include Giovani Lo Celso and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Luton Town

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Werner

Substitutes: Austin, Van de Ven, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Johnson, Richarlison.