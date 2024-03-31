Aberdeen are admirers of a German manager as they consider who to appoint to the manager’s post at Pittodrie, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Dons surprisingly parted ways with interim boss Neil Warnock earlier this month, just after he had led them into the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Warnock indicated as he left that Aberdeen were close to bringing in a new permanent manager, but the Dons have not yet done so even as April arrives.

There has been fierce speculation about who Aberdeen will turn to and it has been repeatedly suggested they are considering a foreign manager.

And the unnamed manager that the Dons like is German.

Whether Aberdeen will act now or wait until the end of the season remains to be seen, but the pressure has been eased somewhat by back to back wins.

The Dons have now beaten both Motherwell and Ross County, in a boost to their hopes of remaining away from the relegation playoff spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen could make it three wins in a row next weekend when they head to face the division’s bottom side, Livingston.