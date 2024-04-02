Tottenham Hotspur new boy Lucas Bergvall feels that he has put on weight and become even stronger this season, ahead of his summer switch to north London.

The 18-year-old is currently plying his trade in Sweden with Djurgarden for whom he has made eight goal contributions in seven matches.

However, his stint in Sweden is set to end in the summer with London-based club Tottenham having already agreed a move for him.

Tottenham worked hard to beat off serious competition from Barcelona to land the 18-year-old.

And Bergvall is already doing his best to prepare for the demands of the Premier League by bulking up and increasing his strength.

“There has been an awful lot of work in the gym, lots of leg work, back and front. Everything possible”, he told Swedish daily Expressen.

“I have become more physical in general. I get into more duels and tackle for the ball better.

“I’ve always run a lot and put on a lot of weight and it feels like I’ve got even stronger this season”, Bergvall added.

Tottenham are expected to keep Bergvall as part of the first team squad next season rather than sending him out on a loan move.