Aston Villa and Newcastle United have seen their hopes of signing Matias Soule boosted as he has rejected offers to move to Saudi Arabia, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 20-year-old Argentinian is on loan at Frosinone from Juventus and has been hugely impressive this season.

He is scheduled to return to Juventus at the end of the season but there is talk that the Bianconeri could cash in on him due to interest from big clubs.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are amongst the Premier League clubs chasing him and he is also wanted at Serie A giants Napoli.

Soule has also been attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, he has no interest in moving to the Middle East.

It has been claimed that Soule has already rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs for a transfer.

He could have earned as much as €25m per season in Saudi Arabia, but he knocked back the overtures in what will be a boost for his Premier League suitors.

Soule admitted recently that playing in England is something he wants and he has backed it up by turning down a Saudi Arabia move.

Juventus are plotting to sell him to raise funds and want somewhere around €20m to €25m for him in the summer.