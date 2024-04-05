Brendan Rodgers has indicated that the narrative around Celtic is a bit negative despite them being in similar form to Rangers going into the Glasgow derby at Ibrox on Sunday.

Celtic are sitting at the top of the league table with a one-point lead over Rangers albeit having played a game more than their Glasgow rivals.

Philippe Clement’s side have made it a real title race this season despite Celtic being seven points ahead of them when the Belgian took charge of Rangers in the middle of the campaign.

There are suggestions that Rangers are favourites to win the league and have the momentum, but Rodgers pointed out that the form of the two teams is similar over the last five games.

And the Celtic boss feels there is a negative narrative around his team being behind Rangers coming into the big derby on Sunday.

Rodgers told Sky Sports Scotland: “Both teams are coming into this game with four victories and one loss in the last five games.

“But the narrative around Celtic is that we are behind.

“That’s okay as it’s an opportunity for us and we look forward to taking that.”

Celtic won both the Glasgow derbies against Rangers, home and away, earlier in the season.