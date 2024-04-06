Kenny Miller has insisted that he cannot see Rangers throwing away the league title if they beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Rangers are a point behind Celtic in the title race but they have played a game fewer than their Old Firm rivals.

The two sides are set to clash at Ibrox on Sunday in one of the most consequential Old Firm derbies of recent history between Rangers and Celtic.

Philippe Clement stressed that the result on Sunday will not decide the fate of the title race but Miller insisted that a win for Rangers could be more or less decisive.

The former Rangers striker believes if Rangers beat Celtic on Sunday, he cannot see Clement’s men throwing away the title in the final games of the season.

It is also a reason why Miller believes Celtic cannot afford to lose this weekend if they are to keep their hopes of winning the league alive.

Miller said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “No league titles are going to be handed out, but this could go a long way to, not confirming, but putting Rangers in a really strong position going into the last six games of the season.

“If Rangers are to win with a game in hand, five points ahead with six games to go? I can’t see them throwing that away.

“For me, it’s really important for Celtic that they don’t lose this game and Brendan Rodgers’ record in it speaks for itself.”

Rangers have already won the Scottish League Cup and are eyeing completing a domestic treble this season.