Celtic legend John Hartson says that the Rangers fans looked ‘ecstatic’ that they held the Bhoys to a draw at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

A thrilling game at Ibrox, as the two Scottish Premiership title contenders went head to head, ended in a 3-3 draw.

Rangers were poor in the first half went in 2-0 down at the break, but by the 86th minute had managed to draw level at 2-2.

Celtic quickly went ahead again a minute later as Adam Idah struck, but a superb Rabbi Matondo goal in injury time ensured that the spoils were shared.

Hartson believes that Celtic missed a big opportunity to win at Ibrox and should have been more than 2-0 up at the break.

The former Celtic striker also thinks that Rangers fans looked ecstatic at the full-time whistle.

“Opportunity missed by Celtic. Yang has to show Matondo onto his left foot, great strike”, he wrote on X.

“2-0 up at half time. Could have been more.

“Rangers much better 2nd half, pushed Celtic back.

“At the end it looked like the home supporters were ecstatic with a point.”

Celtic continue to sit top of the Scottish Premiership table, with a point advantage over Rangers, but the Gers do have a game in hand.

Rangers are due to take on Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday night.