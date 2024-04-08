Mark Wilson has insisted that if Celtic do not get beaten by Rangers in the league this season it would be a massive failure if the Bhoys then do not win the league.

Philippe Clement has earned praise for the way Rangers have come back this season and are in the thick of the title race this term.

But the Belgian is yet to beat Celtic this term and his side only managed a 3-3 draw at Ibrox in the Glasgow derby on Sunday.

Rangers will go top of the table if they win their game in hand but there is one more Glasgow derby left in the league this season, which will be played at Celtic Park.

Wilson stressed that it would be hard to believe if Celtic go unbeaten in the league against Rangers and do not win the title.

He feels it would be a huge failure on Celtic’s part if they do not lift the Scottish Premiership despite not losing to Rangers in the league.

The former Bhoy said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “If Celtic go through undefeated against Rangers, I find it very difficult to believe that they won’t win the title.

“And it would be a huge failure on Celtic’s part if that happens.”

Rangers’ game in hand is scheduled to happen on Wednesday night when they will travel to Dens Park to take on Dundee.