Norwich City out on loan star Christos Tzolis has refused to criticise the level of purchase fee in his loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf and feels he has proven how good he is.

The Greek attacker is currently lighting up the German second tier with Fortuna Dusseldorf and is their main goal threat.

Tzolis has grabbed 18 goals in the German 2. Bundesliga and is the joint top scorer in the division.

There is an issue though as his purchase clause is set at €5m and it is tough for Fortuna Dusseldorf to pay such a sum to Norwich.

Some at the club feel €5m is too much, but Tzolis is not ready to criticise the price attached to him and insists that strikers cost a premium in the game.

He believes that, when taking into account his future and situation, he has proven his worth.

“I proved my worth in the games!” he told German daily Bild.

“I score a lot of goals and I assist a lot of them, I am a striker and they are usually more expensive.

“I just want to be successful with the team.”

Tzolis has already said that he would like to stay at Fortuna Dusseldorf if they win promotion to the Bundesliga, but other clubs are now also tracking him.

Fortuna Dusseldorf currently sit in third spot in the 2. Bundesliga, inside the promotion/relegation playoff spot and six points off an automatic promotion slot.