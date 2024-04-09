Dundee managing director John Nelms has insisted that the club have done all they can to make sure that the Rangers game at Dens Park goes ahead on Wednesday night.

Rangers were scheduled to play at Dundee a fortnight ago but a late decision to postpone the game was taken due to flooding on the pitch.

The Glasgow giants are now expected to travel to Dens Park on Wednesday to play the rescheduled game against Dundee, but there are concerns that the match might not go ahead.

Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday has claimed that the pitch is not fit for purpose after playing on it last Saturday.

Nelms stressed that Dundee have done everything they can to make sure that the game goes ahead on Wednesday night.

However, he conceded that the timing of the rain could still be a factor and affect the pitch adversely.

The Dundee managing director told Sky Sports Scotland: “We are as confident as we can be.

“We have done everything we can do to make the pitch playable and right now the areas of concern we have covered and we have had covered since yesterday.

“But the timing of the rain is always an issue here.”

If Rangers win on Wednesday night, they will usurp Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.