Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday has conceded that he would be surprised if Rangers get to play their rearranged game against Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday night if there is any more rain.

Rangers were scheduled to play Dundee at Dens Park a fortnight ago, but the game was postponed due to poor conditions following flooding on the pitch.

Motherwell’s game against Dundee last weekend was also under threat but the game was given the go ahead.

Halliday started in Motherwell’s 3-2 win but despite his team getting the three points, he has no qualms in insisting that the surface was atrocious and he was surprised that the game was played.

He stressed if there is any more rain in Dundee this week, Rangers are facing the threat of the game against the home side getting postponed again as conditions were already bad at the weekend.

Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “The surface is a disgrace.

“I am absolutely amazed that the game was given a go-ahead.

“I’d be really surprised if the game is on Wednesday if there is any more rain up in Dundee.”

A win for Rangers at Dundee would take them to the top of the table and Philippe Clement would prefer to get the game in hand out of his side’s way.