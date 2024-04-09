Manchester United are hopeful that Jason Wilcox will start his role as technical director at Old Trafford in the coming weeks, according to The Athletic.

The Southampton director of football has resigned from his role at St. Mary’s and is waiting to move to Manchester United.

Southampton rejected Manchester United’s initial compensation offer, which was a year of Wilcox’s wages, and want a bigger figure.

Saints are prepared to make him serve his 12-month notice if Manchester United do not agree to fork out more money.

However, it has been claimed that the Red Devils are hopeful that Wilcox will start his role as technical director at Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

The club are in talks with Southampton and are looking to work out a deal with them soon.

John Murtough is to step aside as football director at Manchester United this week as they look to usher in a new structure.

Sir Dave Brailsford will be on hand to carry out executive oversight as Manchester United look to work out the deals for Wilcox and Dan Ashworth.