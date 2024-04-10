Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor has insisted that Manchester United are nowhere close to being a top side in the Premier League, after he watched them play the Reds.

Manchester United managed a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford at the weekend, but they are sitting sixth in the Premier League standings.

While they finished third last season and won the EFL Cup, it seems unlikely they will be able to qualify for the Champions League this time around with just seven games left in the campaign.

A wide gulf exists between Manchester United and the top sides in the Premier League at the moment and Mellor pointed out that they are nowhere close to teams such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

He insisted that if Liverpool had been a little more ruthless, they would have hammered Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Mellor said on LFC TV after the match: “Well, they are nowhere near the top sides in this league and that’s the reality.

“20-odd points behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“That showed.

“They got outplayed first half, didn’t have a shot and if Liverpool would have been more ruthless then the game would have been beyond Manchester United.”

Manchester United have given up late goals in their last three league games to drop as many as seven points.