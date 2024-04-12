AaB co-owner Bernhard Peters has involvement in potentially two managerial moves, involving three clubs, one of which would see Jimmy Thelin take charge at Aberdeen.

Peters’ consulting company BPTC have been helping Aberdeen in their search for a new permanent manager following Neil Warnock’s exit.

He also co-owns German company SSE22, who bought into Danish outfit AaB in March last year.

Aberdeen are now closing in on Elfsborg coach Thelin to come into Pittodrie, and Elfsborg are looking for a successor.

The Swedish side are looking at AaB coach Oscar Hiljemark as Thelin’s successor.

If all runs smoothly then that means Peters could well have had a hand in two managerial appointments, with Thelin going to Aberdeen and Hiljemark heading to Elfsborg.

Peters’ AaB currently sit top of the Danish second tier and are on course to return to the top flight.

In Sweden, the season has just started and Thelin’s Elfsborg have collected four points from their opening two league games.