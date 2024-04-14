Wolves and Portugal goalkeeper Jose Sa has backed Liverpool’s managerial candidate Ruben Amorim to have the qualities needed to manage in the Premier League.

The Reds will be without a manager at the end of the season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and efforts are under way to find a successor.

Amorim is being tipped as the favourite and he is widely expected to move on from Sporting Lisbon when the campaign concludes.

Sa, who is one of many Portuguese stars plying their trade in the English top-flight, believes that the arrival of Amorim would please his countrymen as it will show that Portugal have quality.

The 31-year-old is also certain of the fact that Amorim has what it takes to make a splash in the Premier League.

“Ruben has shown that he has the quality for this [coaching in the Premier League]”, Sa was quoted as saying by Noticias Ao Minuto.

“Of course, if he comes, the Portuguese who play here will be happy because it shows that Portugal has a lot of quality.”

Amorim has led Sporting Lisbon to one of the last three Portuguese league titles and is well placed to repeat the trick this term.