Newcastle United target Davinson Sanchez has insisted that he is not thinking about a transfer at the moment amidst rumours of him leaving Galatasaray in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham defender has rekindled his career in Turkey and has been hugely impressive at the heart of Galatasaray’s defence.

He is reportedly on Newcastle’s transfer radar and the Magpies are considering taking him back to the Premier League in the summer.

Serie A giants Napoli are said to be in talks to try and get their hands on the Colombian centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Sanchez insisted that a transfer is the last thing he is thinking about at this stage of the campaign.

He stressed that he is only focused on doing well for Galatasaray and winning the league this season.

The defender was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Aksam: “The transfer issue is not on the agenda right now.

“My agenda is only Galatasaray and the championship.

“We want to finish the season in first place.”

Sanchez has a contract until 2027 with Galatasaray, who are reluctant to lose him in the summer.