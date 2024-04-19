Djurgarden boss Thomas Lagerlof believes that if Tottenham Hotspur bound Lucas Bergvall is to become a really good player he will have to learn to find simpler solutions so that the opponents fail to get to him.

The Swedish teenager is nearing the end of his stay in his homeland and will arrive in London for Tottenham’s pre-season on the basis of a deal that was struck between Djurgarden and Tottenham in February.

Ahead of the move though, his manager at Djurgarden insists that they have been teaching Bergvall the simple solutions so that the opponents do not get to him and cannot make rash challenges which can result in long-term injuries.

“We have been preparing him for this since last year”, Lagerlof told Swedish channel Fotbollskanalen.

“Many people know that he is a good player who is also young, so many want to step up and make their mark. It’s clear that he has to be aware of that.

“If he is to become a really good footballer because he is already very good, then he will have to learn even more to find simple solutions so that opponents can’t get at him.

“It’s important that he can protect himself.”

Spanish giants Barcelona were also hot on the heels of Bergvall but Tottenham managed to beat them with the lure of more chances in the first-team.

Tottenham will now hope that the 18-year-old stays fit until he joins up with Ange Postecoglou’s team.