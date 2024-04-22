Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh is open to heading back to Feyenoord for a fresh loan stint.

Minteh has wowed while on loan at Feyenoord this season and at the weekend won the Dutch Cup with the Rotterdam club; he was also sent off.

Feyenoord are talking to Newcastle about bringing Minteh back on loan, but the Magpies want Eddie Howe to have a look at him over the course of pre-season first.

And, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Minteh is very much open to going back to Feyenoord.

The winger has hugely enjoyed his loan at Feyenoord, playing under Arne Slot, and would be happy to repeat the experience.

The final decision though is likely to come down to Newcastle boss Howe.

It has been suggested that Newcastle could look to sell Minteh to help with their PSR efforts in the summer transfer window.

Whether Feyenoord would be in the market to splash the cash to sign Minteh on a permanent basis remains to be seen.

Real Betis hold an interest in the wide man.