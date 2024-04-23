Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has emerged as a top contender to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

With Klopp less than a month away from leaving Liverpool, the club are ramping up their efforts to identify a new manager.

Xabi Alonso decided against leaving Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool’s repeated links with Ruben Amorim have been increasingly played down.

Liverpool are carrying out due diligence on several names but their shortlist of names has been dwindling.

And it has been claimed that Slot is now a leading contender to become the new Liverpool.

The Dutchman rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer but is expected to join one of the big names of European football soon.

His name features high on Liverpool’s shortlist of targets and the club are seriously considering him as Klopp’s successor.

The Reds are attracted to the exciting brand of football that saw Feyenoord win the Eredivisie for just the second time this century last season.

Slot, who also added the Dutch Cup to his accolades last week, is also known for working with a tight budget and still building an exciting team at Feyenoord.