West Ham United have held talks with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui over becoming their new manager and replacing David Moyes.

Moyes’ contract runs out at the end of the season and it is likely that he will leave once the campaign is over.

West Ham are insistent that they will address the Scot’s future once the season is over but they are actively talking to coaches across Europe.

They made a pitch to Rubee Amorim in a meeting in London, but the Portuguese is unlikely to become their new manager.

Lopetegui has also been on West Ham’s radar and according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they have held talks with the Spaniard.

He is seen as a coach with experience and pedigree and is admired inside West Ham’s hierarchy.

They have not offered him a contract yet but they have spoken with the Spaniard over the potential of him being their new manager.

Lopetegui has been out of work since he left Wolves last year and would prefer to manage in the Premier League again.