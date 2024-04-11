Aston Villa will not have to battle AC Milan for the signature of Mario Hermoso as the Rossoneri have decided to focus on younger defenders.

Hermoso is likely to be a wanted player in the next transfer period due to his expiring contract at Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old defender is expected to move on from the Wanda Metropolitano on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, despite his agent insisting nothing is certain yet.

Inter are reportedly prepared to offer him a lucrative deal to move to Italy and even AC Milan have been interested in him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri have held indeed conversations with the representatives of the Spanish defender.

However, in what is a boost for Aston Villa, AC Milan are unlikely to push for Hermoso.

The club admire the Spaniard but the Serie A giants will focus on bringing in younger defenders in the coming months.

It has been suggested Unai Emery’s side are closing in on Hermoso.