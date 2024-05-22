Manchester United and Newcastle United tracked midfielder Assan Ouedraogo wants to hold talks with the new manager before giving his final approval to a move to Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old midfielder has turned heads with his performances for Schalke this season and is expected to leave the club this summer.

Manchester United and Newcastle scouts have been closely watching him with a view to trying to sign the teenager this summer.

However, Bayern Munich are the ones who are leading the chase to sign Ouedraogo and are expected to finalise a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

But according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), the midfielder is yet to provide his definitive nod to a move to Bavaria.

It has been claimed that Ouedraogo wants to speak to whoever Bayern Munich bring in as their new boss.

He is only prepared to give his final nod to the move once holding talks with the new manager.

Vincent Kompany is the latest man tipped for the Allianz Arena job and one of his first tasks may be selling the move to Schalke talent Ouedraogo.