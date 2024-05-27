Newcastle United now face direct competition from Chelsea for Tosin Adarabioyo as the Blues have offered him a contract, according to Sky Sports News.

Adarabioyo is out of contract at Fulham at the end of June and has knocked back efforts from the Cottagers to get him to extend.

He is an attractive target as a free agent and Newcastle have been working intently on a deal, with a contract offered to the centre-back.

It had appeared Newcastle were in pole position to take Adarabioyo to St James’ Park, but now Chelsea have offered him a contract.

Chelsea were exploring the possibility of a move for the defender and have received enough encouragement to offer him a deal.

Newcastle can only wait to see what Adarabioyo decides to do, but Chelsea can offer him European football.

Manchester United are another potential option for Adarabioyo, however it is unclear if they have offered him a deal and uncertainty around their managerial position continues.

Adarabioyo will now assess what he wishes to do and make a choice in the coming weeks.