Valencia owner Peter Lim has taken a hard stance on the asking price of Newcastle United goalkeeping target Giorgi Mamardashvili ahead of the transfer window.

Newcastle are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and are considering several options at the moment.

Mamardashvili is one of the goalkeepers the club are considering but his asking price is a problem for Newcastle at the moment.

Valencia have slapped a €40m asking price on the goalkeeper but Newcastle are not interested in paying such figures for him.

However, according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Valencia owner Lim has no interest in lowering the asking price.

The Singaporean business tycoon is prepared to sell the Georgian but wants the €40m figure for him.

Lim has taken a hardline stance and is convinced that Valencia will get the price they want for Mamardashvili in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle would like to wrap up a deal to sign him before the European Championship if they make a move for him.

The Magpies are also considering Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen.