The process of Newcastle United and Manchester United target Tosin Adarabioyo joining a new club is being slowed down by financial factors, according to the Sun.

Adarabioyo has rejected the offer of a new contract at Fulham and is set to join another side when his current deal expires at the end of June.

Newcastle have put an offer to the centre-back as they seek to land him, while Manchester United are another potential destination.

Chelsea have been offered the defender, but financial issues explain why the move is dragging on.

Adarabioyo’s high wage demands, combined with agent fees, are playing their part in slowing down the process of a club signing him.

The defender is able to move as a free agent and as a result will be looking for a lucrative wage package.

Newcastle’s offer to Adarabioyo has been dubbed ‘huge’ but it has not done the trick yet.

The 26-year-old has time to arrange his next side, with pre-season still well over a month away.