Celtic target Koel Casteels has a ‘total verbal agreement’ to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah.

The Belgian goalkeeper is leaving Bundesliga club Wolfsburg after the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

Celtic are looking for a new goalkeeper after Joe Hart’s retirement and Casteels is a player they have been interested in.

A move to Saudi Arabia recently emerged as a concrete possibility for Casteels though and now it is a step closer.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the goalkeeper now has a ‘total verbal agreement’ with Al-Qadsiah.

While the goalkeeper has not signed a contract yet, he has agreed to join the Saudi side.

Barring a late and unexpected turnaround, Casteels will be playing his football in the Kingdom next season.

Al-Qadsiah won promotion to the Saudi Pro League this season and are backed by Saudi Arabia’s state owned gas and oil company.