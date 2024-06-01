Aston Villa have Juventus star Weston McKennie on their radar, but they consider Matteo Guendouzi their primary target to reinforce their midfield.

Unai Emery helped Aston Villa secure a spot in the Champions League next season by guiding them to a fourth place finish in the Premier League.

Now the Spanish tactician is determined to strengthen his squad and midfield is an area he wants to improve.

Emery has identified former Arsenal star Guendouzi as the perfect fit for his squad and is pushing to land him.

Aston Villa are also interested in signing 25-year-old McKennie, who has been a regular in Juventus’ midfield this season.

However, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aston Villa consider Guendouzi their primary target, despite McKennie being on their radar.

Lazio though are hoping to make sure they keep hold of Guendouzi.

Emery worked with Guendouzi during his tenure at Arsenal and he is keen to bring him back to the Premier League this summer.