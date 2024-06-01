Newcastle United are set to miss out on key defensive target Tosin Adarabioyo as he is tipped to be Chelsea bound, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Adarabioyo is available on a free transfer this summer, with Fulham failing to convince him to sign on fresh terms.

Newcastle have been working intently on a deal and were claimed to have put a huge offer in front of the centre-back.

With an eye on PSR rules, Newcastle made Adarabioyo a key target, with his contractual status making him attractive.

The Magpies though are to lose out as Chelsea are in the final stages of negotiations with his camp.

Chelsea, who recently offered Adarabioyo a contract, are now the clear favourites to snap up the defender.

The Blues are hopeful that Adarabioyo will be the first signing of the Enzo Maresca era, if all goes to plan.

Losing out on Adarabioyo will be a blow for Newcastle and the Magpies will have to switch their focus elsewhere.