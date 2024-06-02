Crystal Palace have ‘internal confidence’ that Jean-Philippe Mateta will choose to stay this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mateta was revived under Oliver Glasner towards the end of the season and finished the campaign with 16 Premier League goals to his name.

The striker is on the wanted lists of Napoli, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund amid suggestions Crystal Palace have made a promise not to stand in his way if he wants to go.

Palace are keen to keep Mateta and he remains a key man for Glasner.

It is suggested there is ‘internal confidence’ at Selhurst Park that the striker will decide to stay put at the club this summer.

The striker scored a hat-trick in the final day 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, carrying on from goals against Wolves and Manchester United in the prior two games.

Glasner is looking to strengthen his squad this summer, with the Eagles currently working on a deal to sign Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada.

Losing Mateta would be a blow, but it is one that Crystal Palace appear optimistic will not happen.